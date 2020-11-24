Jim was born in Monroe, Washington September 19, 1946 to Mary Ann and Jay Winsor (who died when Jim was five months old). At a very early age, he moved to Everett, Washington where he was raised in a busy, lively and loving family by his parents, Mary Ann and John Zevenbergen. He passed peacefully with his wife by his side on November 19 at the Hospice of East Texas in Tyler due to complications of COPD and pneumonia.

Following graduation from Everett High School in 1965, Jim joined the Army retiring after 20 years. His duty stations were primarily in Germany (where he met his wife Annegret) and Fort Bliss, Texas. Following his retirement, he and his family made their home in Grand Prairie, Texas and enjoyed a lake home in Mabank, Texas for relaxation. The lake home became their retirement home. While in Grand Prairie, Jim worked for Burns Security, U. S. Home and Globe Products.

Jim and Anne enjoyed traveling. Trips were made to Everett most summers for family reunions and get-togethers. (Whenever there, a "necessary stop" was to Ray's Drive-In, a favorite of Jim's teenage years.) Jim and Anne went on over 30 cruises together. Jim often said: "You haven't been on a vacation unless you have been on a cruise."

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jay, parents, Mary Ann and John, his brothers, John Winsor and Dave Zevenbergen, brother-in-law, Einar Hendrickson, nephew, Shem Hendrickson, his beloved grandmother, Wilma Zevenbergen (whose final years he helped to make more enjoyable), and father and mother-in-law, Hans and Erika Herrmann.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Annegret, his sons Michael (Elizabeth) Winsor and Jay (Julie) Winsor, his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Andrew and Jasmine as well as his great-grandchildren Sammy and Kai. He also leaves behind his sisters Helen Hendrickson, Carol (Bill) Porn, Lynda Winsor, Dolly (Bob) Gay, Dean Zevenbergen, and Don (Linda) Zevenbergen, his brother in law Gerhard (Monika) Herrmann and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He will be interred in the Dallas-Forth Worth National Cemetery. No memorial services are scheduled at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Remembrances in Jim's name may be made to the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans or your favorite charity.

