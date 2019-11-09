Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wornast. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jan. 2, 1927 - Nov. 1, 2019 On November 1, 2019, our good friend James passed away peacefully, knowing he was going home to spend eternity with the Lord. James was born in Cologne, France to Adolphus and Louise Wornast. He was the thirteenth of thirteen kids, and sole survivor. At age four, his family moved to London, England where he grew up. During WWII, as a young man of sixteen, he joined the British Army. On June 6, 1944 he landed at Normandy Beach with the Royal Engineers and helped secure the Pegasus Bridge. Upon receiving his PhD from Cambridge University, he began his career in mechanical engineering. James loved traveling and would contract jobs that allowed him to sail his 85-foot sailboat to the job sites. In 1998, James married Felicity Jane Lowe, also of English descent. They lived on Whidbey Island, WA until 2009 when they moved to Everett, WA. Early in 2011, Felicity passed away after a brief illness. Two years after Felicity's death, James began attending Bethany Christian Assembly with his neighbor and grandchildren. His new church family quickly embraced this gentle, kind-hearted gentleman. A special thanks to the men at the Man Cave, a bible study class meeting on Saturday mornings. These times were so important to James, a Christian most of his life. "Here comes the James gang," we would hear as we opened the door to hugs and smiles. Funeral services will be held at Bethany Christian Assembly, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 9, 2019

