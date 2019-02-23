Mar 24, 1943 - Feb 8, 2019 Janice (Jan) Marie Maxwell, 75, passed away in her home in Granite Falls, WA on February 8, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1943 in Goldendale, WA. Jan loved animals and being outdoors working in the dirt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Nellie Brown; one sister, Jane; one brother, Dale; and a nephew. She is survived by 5 children, Juli (Shawn) Washburn, Melanie Kenworthy, William Kenworthy Jr., Keith (Amy) Kenworthy, and Jacki Kenworthy; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held later. Cremation by Funeral Alternatives of Snohomish County. Interment will be in The Empire Cemetery in Coos Bay, Oregon at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Maxwell.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2019