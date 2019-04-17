Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane M. Hinricksen. View Sign

Jane M. Hinricksen passed away April 2, 2019 in Marysville WA, at the age of 90. She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Marvin Hinricksen and three children, Mark Hinricksen, Debra Schmit and Patti Young. She was born October 14, 1928 in Larson, North Dakota, the youngest of 13 children, to Ole and Thilda Watterud. Jane was the last surviving child of the thirteen children. Jane attended country school through the 8th grade and then attended Columbus High School, graduating in 1946. After High School, she taught at the country school she grew up in. Jane met her future husband, Marvin Hinricksen at a dance and it was love at first sight. Both were great dancers and it was the beginning of a long love affair with each other and the dancing and the social life that went with it. They were married on June 20, 1948 in a small country church, Betheny Lutheran Church, just outside of Columbus, North Dakota. Marvin and Jane moved to Portland, OR, for a short time, but then got the call to come to Montana to work in the "oil patch" known as Gallup City just outside of Conrad, MT. All three of their children were born there in the 1950's. Jane was active in her kid's small country school and Pondera Valley Lutheran Church. Gallup City was a very close knit community and this place was her comfort zone. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, was active in the Brownie Scouts, being a member of the Sarah Circle Bible group and picking crab apples with her dear friends, Matty, Mary and Dorothy. We never ran short of apple butter! In 1963 the West Coast beckoned and Marvin and Jane moved the family to Marysville, WA. The kids all graduated from Marysville High School. Mary and Jane then retired in 1986. They both loved their log home on Hat Island and wintered in Arizona for many years. They traveled the United States extensively. They loved boating on Puget Sound with their friends and watching their grandchildren grow up. Mary and Jane loved to square dance and were long time members of the Renegades Square Dance Club. Jane was also a fabulous seamstress and artist, specializing in oil painting. Mary and Jane lived in Marysville the rest of their lives. Jane leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Marvin; their children, Mark and his wife, Christine, Debra and her husband, John, and Patti and her husband, Alan. She also leaves behind grandchildren and great grandchildren, Zac, Hilary, Riley, Max, Matt, Josh, Mora, Debra, Peyton, Sage and Devlin. Jane was a shining example of "The Greatest Generation". She will be missed. Funeral services will be announced at a later time.





Jane M. Hinricksen passed away April 2, 2019 in Marysville WA, at the age of 90. She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Marvin Hinricksen and three children, Mark Hinricksen, Debra Schmit and Patti Young. She was born October 14, 1928 in Larson, North Dakota, the youngest of 13 children, to Ole and Thilda Watterud. Jane was the last surviving child of the thirteen children. Jane attended country school through the 8th grade and then attended Columbus High School, graduating in 1946. After High School, she taught at the country school she grew up in. Jane met her future husband, Marvin Hinricksen at a dance and it was love at first sight. Both were great dancers and it was the beginning of a long love affair with each other and the dancing and the social life that went with it. They were married on June 20, 1948 in a small country church, Betheny Lutheran Church, just outside of Columbus, North Dakota. Marvin and Jane moved to Portland, OR, for a short time, but then got the call to come to Montana to work in the "oil patch" known as Gallup City just outside of Conrad, MT. All three of their children were born there in the 1950's. Jane was active in her kid's small country school and Pondera Valley Lutheran Church. Gallup City was a very close knit community and this place was her comfort zone. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, was active in the Brownie Scouts, being a member of the Sarah Circle Bible group and picking crab apples with her dear friends, Matty, Mary and Dorothy. We never ran short of apple butter! In 1963 the West Coast beckoned and Marvin and Jane moved the family to Marysville, WA. The kids all graduated from Marysville High School. Mary and Jane then retired in 1986. They both loved their log home on Hat Island and wintered in Arizona for many years. They traveled the United States extensively. They loved boating on Puget Sound with their friends and watching their grandchildren grow up. Mary and Jane loved to square dance and were long time members of the Renegades Square Dance Club. Jane was also a fabulous seamstress and artist, specializing in oil painting. Mary and Jane lived in Marysville the rest of their lives. Jane leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Marvin; their children, Mark and his wife, Christine, Debra and her husband, John, and Patti and her husband, Alan. She also leaves behind grandchildren and great grandchildren, Zac, Hilary, Riley, Max, Matt, Josh, Mora, Debra, Peyton, Sage and Devlin. Jane was a shining example of "The Greatest Generation". She will be missed. Funeral services will be announced at a later time. Funeral Home Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home

804 State Ave

Marysville , WA 98270-4237

(360) 659-3711 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close