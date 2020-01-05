Jane Ellen Monroe Nov. 15, 1932 - Dec. 17, 2019 Jane passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family December 17, 2019. Born on November 15, 1932 on a rural farm in Benton County, IA. At the age of 14 she moved with her family to Seattle. After graduating high school in 1951, she went to work at Boeing. There she met Alan Monroe and they married in July of 1953. Jane will be remembered as a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and follower of Jesus. Memorial service will be Friday January 10, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Maple Park Lutheran Church, 17620 60th Avenue W, Lynnwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020