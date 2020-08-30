1/
Jane Pauly
1941 - 2020
Jane was born November 9, 1941 in Jordan, MN to Walter and Sophia Trost and completed her journey on August 8, 2020 passing away from kidney cancer.

Born and raised in Jordan, MN Jane attended Jordan High School. She married Tony Pauly on June 25, 1966, they were married for 51 years before Tony's passing in 2017. Faith, family, friends and community were the pillars of her life. Jane worked in public schools for many years. In her retirement years, she volunteered on the Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County Board, Providence Everett Gift Shop, The Canby Adult Center and The Canby Boosters Club.

She was a giving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all she met. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Celebrating her life are her children, Ann (Marc) Anderson and Jason (Sarah) Pauly as well as her grandchildren, Cole, Katie and Karsen Anderson and Camille and Jake Pauly. Sisters, Karen Miller and Judy Laube and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Dion and Janette Buesgens as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private services for the family will be held on September 2, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Canby, OR at 11:00 am followed by a private burial service for both Tony and Jane at the Willamette National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County, PO Box 7, Everett, WA 98206-0007 or the Canby Adult Center, 1250 S Ivy Street, Canby, OR 97013.

November 9, 1941 - August 8, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
