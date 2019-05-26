Jane Phyllis Holt

Obituary
August 16, 1936 - May 19, 2019 Jane Phyllis Holt passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 82, after a hard fought battle. She grew up in Camas, WA and moved to Lynnwood, WA with her husband, Jim Holt. She worked several years at the Shoreline Fire Dept. where she had many friends. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by husband, Jim Holt; and parents, Lawrence and Alice Beauchamp. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Divelbiss; and her son, Craig Holt (Evonne); five grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon (Elizabeth), Sara, Daniel, and Charlie; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Ashley, Isabella, and William; sisters, Shirley Gilmer (Darrell) and Gwen Stoller (Alan). Celebration of Life is planned for June 29, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019
