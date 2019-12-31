June 27, 1946-December 21, 2019 Janet Elaine Brooks, 73 years young, passed December 21, 2019. Born to parents, Donie and Clara Spitler in Celina, OH on June 27, 1946. Jan is survived by husband, James Ray Brooks of Darrington WA; sons, James and Donie Bishop; daughter, Cindy Halvorson; brother, Jack Spitler; sister, Jo Ann Messer; stepchildren, James Ray Brooks Jr., Tommy Brooks, Tammy Benoit and Candy Brooks. Quilting, gardening and travel ruled her world! Celebration of life was held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Darrington Community Center. Many thanks to the Darrington Women's Funeral Dinner organization for the beautiful dinner and all the Blue Grass musicians that played to honor Jan. She will be dearly missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 31, 2019