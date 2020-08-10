Janet was an enrolled member of The Tulalip Tribes. After graduating from Marysville High School, Janet enjoyed learning the Culinary Arts. This was where she blended her love for food with the love of her people as she prepared meals for many, many people when she opened a food stand at Tulalip's Boom City. For many years, Janet shared her infectious smile and fun-loving sense of humor across Tulalip. She fostered children when she could as her door was always open. She worked as a Table Games Dealer at the Tulalip Casino. She worked for bedachelh and she worked as a CHR Driver. Janet mentored many people and offered as much as she could if someone were in need. She spent numerous years on the Election Committee ensuring that everything was completed when the time came. She had quite a group of friends on that committee and cared deeply for all of them.

Janet's family life was spent with her mate Charles R. Sneatlum Jr. and their two sons Charles III and Edward. She especially enjoyed her time with her special in-laws at the Muckleshoot Reservation. She enjoyed planning family reunions and, just as much, honoring the family history and culture by preserving as much information and teachings with her younger family members and other members of her family and the community.

Janet is survived by her son Charles R. Williams III (Jenny) and Timothy Jones, her siblings Arthur H. Williams, Thelma J. Williams (Cyrus), Marsha Judi Patrick, special son Francis Williams Sr., nineteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two dogs. She is also survived by her favorite nephew Jobey Tom Williams and favorite niece Valene Comenout. Janet also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, her special Mamason Carolyn Moses, and her caregiver Raetta Zackuse. Preceding her on her journey were her parents Wesley and Joyce Patrick, her mate Charles R. Sneatlum Jr., her son Edward King George Sneatlum, her uncle Amos A. Bob, her siblings Leonard Abner Van Pelt, Daniel Lee Patrick, Emeline Sally Patrick, her grandson Michael Sneatlum, her nieces Cheryl Bagley and Justine Comenout.

Janet's family had a private Interfaith Service at one of the family homes on August 5, 2020. Visitation was held at Shaefer ShipmanFuneral Home on August 6, 2020 with burial at Mission Beach Cemetery at Tulalip, WA.

February 2, 1951 - August 2, 2020