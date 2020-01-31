Janet Downey, 81 of Everett, WA died January 25, 2020. Born June 11, 1938 in Seattle to Ralph and Kitty Dally. She is preceded in death by siblings, Gloria, Lloyd, Ronald, Joyce and Judy. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Sherry), Kelly (Robert), Tracy (Jeff) and Toby; as well as 13 grandchildren: Christina (Torry), Crystal, Shawn, Jodi, Codi, Cary, Alysha, Mercedes, Shelby, Summer, Briana, Kerrie; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She also leaves behind special nieces, Karen and Tammie. Janet will be remembered for her love of ceramics, fishing, camping, listening to Michael Jackson and spending time with her family. Service will be held February 2, 2020 at Bauer Funeral Chapel in Snohomish, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 31, 2020