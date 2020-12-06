Janet passed away on Nov.19, 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer's for the last four years. Nov. 19 was also the 19th anniversary of her marriage to her husband Van. Jan was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming and graduated from high school in Riverside, California.

Jan is survived by her son Patrick. daughter Michelle, her grandchildren Sandi, Samantha, Patrick, Kyle and Madelyn. Bobbie Manis was Jan's best friend and someone Jan thought of as the sister she didn't have. Jan met Bobbie while working at the Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Bobbie said Jan was fun, feisty, intelligent and pleasure to be around her, and her husband says how true and adds she was Irish Catholic and someone with a great sense of humor. Jan will be dearly missed.

Jan began violin and piano lessons as a child and was blessed with a great voice. Jan had sung professionally and was much enjoyed when she sang at karaoke. Her son Patrick said it best: "her voice will echo in the room and in our hearts on Karaoke night" and the angels sing.

A remembrance will be held for Jan, probably on December 10th.

April 12, 1941 - November 19, 2020