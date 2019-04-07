Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Marie (Falconer) Thompson. View Sign

Janet Marie Thompson was born on April 16, 1931 in Bemidji, Minnesota to Charles and Ella Falconer of Leonard Minnesota. Janet passed away on April 4, 2019 at Bethany of the Northwest. Janet grew up on the family farm. She attended a one-room country school through the eight-grade. Many a sub zero day, her father took her and her neighbors to school on a horse and sleigh. Janet attended Bagley High School until the fall of 1947 when she moved with her parents and sister to Everett, WA. She graduated from Everett High School in 1949. Janet is preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Delmar Thompson. She is survived by her three children, Del (Cathy) Thompson, Diane (Mike) Bates, and Debra Mazick; her six grandchildren, Nicole (Sergio) Perez, Todd (Erin) Thompson, Ryan (Amanda) Bates, Alex Mazick, Adam Bates, and Sagen Mazick; four great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Nikaela Perez, Audrey Thompson, and Halle Bates; sister, Charlotte (Nick) Staihar; three nephews, Mike, Steve and Jim Staihar; along with many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Janet worked in the drapery industry for over 20 years, as well as retail, banking, Boeing, and retired from GTE in 1993. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1947. Janet was a proud supporter and volunteer for The Everett Gospel Mission, The Assistance League and other local charities. She had a large network of friends with whom she enjoyed socializing often. Her greatest joys were time spent with family, sewing, traveling, following the Mariners and studying up on Everett history. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2324 Lombard Everett, WA 98201, on Friday April 12, 2019 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trinity Lutheran Church in Janet's honor.



