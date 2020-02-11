Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Muriel Standridge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet M. Standridge Nov. 5, 1943 – Feb. 7, 2020 Janet Muriel Standridge passed away peacefully in Richmond Beach, WA. Born in Boulder, CO, to Arthur and Lyle Kruckeberg, Janet grew up in Seattle, and graduated from high school in Glendale, CA. She was awarded a Bachelor's degree and Teaching Credential from Western Washington University at Bellingham, WA. She had a long and fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher in the Edmonds school district. She loved her family, friends, and the world of nature, especially birds and flowers. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. Janet is survived by her son, Mark Bennet, and his wife, Vanessa; her sisters, Pat Canning, Caroline Clemans (Jim Boyer), and Enid Kriewald (Randy Kriewald); and brothers, Arle Kruckeberg and Rowland Adeniyi. The memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Children's Hospital in honor of Janet's granddaughter Tara Bennet.



