Janet Rae Edwards (Wognild) Worlds Greatest Mom Janet was born in Arlington, WA, on October 25, 1940. She spent the last 25 years in Silvana, WA, the town she loved. She graduated from Arlington High School, class of 1958. She is survived by her children, LaRae Tisdel; and son, Tony Edwards (Becki); her brother, Marvin Wognild (Darlene); and sister, Cheryl L. Lovgreen (Mick); and grandchildren and great grand children. Preceded in death by son, Michael Edwards. Graveside services will be held June 7, 2019 at Cypress Lawn Cementery at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 2, 2019