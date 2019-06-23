Janet Laura Richardson Janet Laura (Larson) Richardson, born on January 5, 1935 in Everett, Washington, to the late Elizabeth Larson and the late Leonard Larson, passed away at age 84 on June 12, 2019 in Richardson, Texas. Janet graduated from Central Washington University in 1953. She taught school for 35 years including for the Army in France, Edmonds and Lake Stevens, WA, until retiring in 1988. Janet was the loving wife of the late James E. Richardson. She was a thoughtful, kind and selfless person who was always generous to others. She valued her family above all and was never short on giving her loving support to her children and grand-children whether they played, sports, music or created art. She was always their biggest fan and always offered encouragement. Called "Mom", "Grams" and even "Gram Cracker", she will always be loved and missed profoundly by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons, Jon Richardson (Wendy) and Ryan Richardson (Beth); daughter, Christiane Richardson; and grandchildren, Alyssa Moe, Caleb Moe, Greyson Richardson, Alexandra Richardson, Aubrey Richardson; brother, David Larson and sister, Margaret Chard. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to your local Hospice of Dementia charity would be appreciated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019