May 20, 1934 - March 18, 2019 Janet Ruth Bucklew, born May 20, 1934 in Blair, NE, departed this life on March 18, 2019 in Kirkland, WA. She was 84. She had worked as an architectural drafter and designer with Donald Westlin Architecture in Lynnwood, WA for over 15 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, ceramics, gardening, designing, and cooking. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Monroe Bucklew; daughter, Debra Dale Subitch (Peter R.); grandchildren, Jesse Allen Subitch (Meghan) and Rhys Sanford Subitch; great-granddaughter, Jenna Renee Subitch; and longtime friend, Sue Gilbert and family. Janet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A funeral service honoring her life will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home, 409 W. Main St., Monroe, WA 360-794-7049.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019