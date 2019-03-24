Janet Sue (Davis) Rogers our loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed away at her home in Edmonds, WA, on March 13, 2019. Janet leaves behind her loving devoted husband of fifty years, Jerald Rogers; children: Rachael, Jonathan and Suzannah: grand-children: Amanda, Shanna, Alissa, Jonathan Jr., Cheyenne, Oliver, Caelen and Rylan; great grand children, Jaxson and Hayden; siblings, Nancy and Jim. She was born in Seattle, Washington on September 13, 1946, to Leland Frederick Davis and Dorene Mae Chubb. Growing up in West Seattle she graduated from West Seattle High School in 1965. She later enrolled at Seattle Community College of Nursing, graduating as a LPN in 1969. Janet worked as a nurse until 1977, when she chose to stay at home and raise her three children. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to The Juliet Low Gordon World Friendship Fund. www.GirlScouts.org Please see guest book at: www.BonneyWatson.com Services will be held March 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park & Mortuary, 16445 International Blvd., Seatac, WA 98118. 206-242-1787
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019