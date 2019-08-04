Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Welborn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Welborn, 87, of Arlington, WA died July 28, 2019 with family by her side. Janet was born on May 26, 1932 in Snohomish, WA. She was raised in Snohomish and graduated from Snohomish High School. Janet married Floyd Welborn on January 13, 1951 and enjoyed 64 years of married life together. Janet will be remembered for her sense of humor and her love for family and friends. Always community minded Janet was a charter member of the Sisco Heights Community Cub and a "Firefly" auxiliary member of the Getchell fire house district 22. Janet was also a long time employee of Bayliner Boats. In retirement Janet and Floyd enjoyed traveling and spent their winters in Yuma, AZ. Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd and her son, Raymond Welborn. She is survived by her sons, Terry Welborn of E. Wenatchee, Duane Welborn of Arlington and Randy Welborn of E. Wenatchee, WA; as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and many extended family members. A memorial service will be held on August 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at Wellers Funeral Home in Arlington, WA. Reception to follow.





