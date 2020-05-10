Janice A. Hatton
1958 - 2020
August 30, 1958 - April 9, 2020 Janice Ann Hatton of Oak Harbor, Washington, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born in Pendleton, Oregon to parents, Jack and June Hatton. She attended grade school through high school and graduated from Pendleton High School. Janice never married nor had children. Her pets were her children. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Henry and Clara Williams; her father, Jack; her mother, June. She leaves behind her sisters and spouses, Will and Judy Hasbrouck, Mike and Jackie Dormaier and Jane Bradley and Richard. Janice leaves many nephews and nieces who loved her and will miss their aunt Janice. There will be no service. Janice's wish was to go home to be by her dad and mom. This was written by her sister, Jackie: It's been a day ago since we said goodbye to our sister whom we learned has died. It took a long time for us to believe it was true because we didn't want to believe that it was you. We're thinking of all the times we've had and can't think of any that were bad. We talked of what lie ahead not knowing one of us would be dead. If we could see you or talk to you one more time. I don't know what we would say if we knew we'd not see you another day. So we thank you for being our sister and wish you peace. - Your whole family.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Eternal rest grant unto her! May perpetual light shine upon her! May she rest in peace! Amen!
Marie
Family
