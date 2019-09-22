Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Ann Vogel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 8, 1952 - September 7, 2019 Janice Ann Vogel passed away due to complications of liver cancer on September 7, 2019. Janice was born May 8, 1952 in Everett, WA to William and Dorothy Vogel. She spent her entire life in Everett, graduating from Cascade High School in 1970, working for Verizon/GTE Northwest for over 30 years until her retirement. After retirement, Janice managed to fill her time with a part-time job at the Silver Lake Hallmark store and with family and friends. Janice is survived by her sons, Aaron and Bryan Vogel; mother, Dorothy Vogel; sister, Suzanne Houlihan; and nephews, William (Annette) Franklin and Brian Houlihan; along with her dear friends. Most recently, Janice spent a lot of time with her sons at the cabin on the river near Darrington, WA. She loved working in her garden and was in a bowling league for over 30 years. Memorial Service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 9320 Meadow Way, Everett, WA on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to .



May 8, 1952 - September 7, 2019 Janice Ann Vogel passed away due to complications of liver cancer on September 7, 2019. Janice was born May 8, 1952 in Everett, WA to William and Dorothy Vogel. She spent her entire life in Everett, graduating from Cascade High School in 1970, working for Verizon/GTE Northwest for over 30 years until her retirement. After retirement, Janice managed to fill her time with a part-time job at the Silver Lake Hallmark store and with family and friends. Janice is survived by her sons, Aaron and Bryan Vogel; mother, Dorothy Vogel; sister, Suzanne Houlihan; and nephews, William (Annette) Franklin and Brian Houlihan; along with her dear friends. Most recently, Janice spent a lot of time with her sons at the cabin on the river near Darrington, WA. She loved working in her garden and was in a bowling league for over 30 years. Memorial Service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 9320 Meadow Way, Everett, WA on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.