Janice (J.J. Smith) Carey Dec. 30. 1935 – Aug. 16, 2019 Janice left this earthly home early in the morning of August 16, 2019 and went to her heavenly home with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Jesus had first place in her heart, with her family and all her friends next to Him. Janice was a charter member of Forest Glade Community Church and taught Sunday school, children's church, youth group, women's bible study, VBS and was active in all areas of the church. She was always willing to provide transportation to church, doctors office and other needs. She had a keen spirit and loved to cheer people with her smiley voice on the phone, sharing the word of God and memories. She enjoyed her kids and all the time that was shared with them, including on the farm, taking care of the cows, pigs, chickens and one old horse. Extra fun was walking through the woods to grandma's house, going to ball games, piano lessons and much more. She was a great cook and homemaker. She enjoyed family meals and a place at the table would always be found for someone dropping by. If it was during the day, a piece of pie and a cup of coffee made its way to the table. Janice graduated from General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an RN at General Hospital her entire career, with time out raising the family. She was respected by the Doctors and her peers and was selected Nurse of The Year several times in her area of responsibilities. Janice loved to play the piano, the organ and sing. Sometimes even the birds would sing along with her. Janice is survived by her husband, F. Earl Carey; her sons, Scott Carey, Mike Carey (Robyn) and daughter, Cathy Haage (Doug). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Tyler Shrauner (Lisa), Jessica Carey (J.P.), Tiffany Carey (Jill), Jeff Carey, Tanner Merriman and a great grandchild, Audrey Arpin to continue her service to the Lord. A memorial service will be held on August 31, 2019, 1pm at Forest Glade Community Church, 19510 S. Carpenter Road Snohomish, WA 98290.



