Janice Guss passed away peacefully at her home in Marysville, Washington surrounded by family on September 15, 2020.

Janice was born on March 27, 1946 in Decatur, Arkansas to James and Reba Haggard. She moved with her parents back to Kansas City, Missouri after her father returned from service in the Navy. She graduated from East High School in 1964 and married Earl Guss in 1968.

Janice moved to Washington in 1979 where she raised her children and spent most of her life as a caregiver. She spent a number of years working as a server/bartender until her retirement in 2008. The next chapter in her life led to caring for her mother and grandchildren. Janice enjoyed the outdoors, travel and her family.

Janice is preceded in death by both parents; her brother, Larry; and grandson, Jackson. She is survived by her sister, Linda; her six children, Kimberly, Cheryl, Dawn, Pamela, Earl Jr, and Glen; her 20 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren; as well as her many nieces, nephews and friends.

