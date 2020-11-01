Janice Marie Hamilton Age 85, Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020.

Jan was born in Florence, Oregon on June 1, 1935 to Leah and Joseph Bernhardt. Jan is preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings.

Jan is survived by her three children, Michele, Steve, and Scott, Daughter in- law Crystal, 2 granddaughters Brittany and Jordan, and great granddaughter Shania. In 1953, Jan graduated from J.M. Weatherwax High School in Aberdeen, Wa; then served in the military. Jan was married to Jack Hamilton on April 1, 1960; was a homemaker and volunteered at Haller Lake Elementary School in Seattle Wa, she was also a member of the brownies, bluebirds and camp fire organizations. November 1975, the family moved to Everett, Wa. Jan worked at JanSport for many years. Jan enjoyed spending time with family, bowling, camping, teaching country western dancing, and teaching sign language. Jan will be remembered for her love of Pepsi-Cola.

October 7, 2020