August 8, 1939 - May 5, 2019 On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Janice Jorgensen passed away at the age of 79. Jan was born August 8, 1939 to her parents, Kenneth and June Ossinger. Together with Gordon Jorgensen, Jan raised daughter, Kathy; and sons, Ken, Casey and Randy. She has 10 grandchildren, Kathy's children, Matthew, Michelle, Michael and Melissa; Ken's children, Jamee and Andrew; Casey's children, Nikolas and Sonja; and Randy's children, Kennedy and Grace. When her kids were growing she was very involved with their hockey lives - driving to practices and games, and up to Canada every other weekend; she was the "team mom" and a fixture at the rink, and helped organizer Sno-King Amateur Hockey Association. She worked for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office for many years, retiring as the sheriff's spokesperson where she would be called out at all hours to help explain often horrible circumstances. She took great pride in her job, and loved the deputies and officers she worked with. Jan was preceded in death by her father, Ken; mother, June; and brother, Tim; and is survived by her brother, Dick Ossinger. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Gold Creek Community Church, 4326 148th St SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue at



