Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711

May 29, 1955 - Oct 24, 2019 Janice Marie Cooper, 64, passed away October 24, 2019. She passed away peacefully after suffering from cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. Janice was born May 29, 1955, the first of six, to her mother, Patricia and father, Jerald Belford. They raised their family in Marysville, WA. Later Janice was blessed with three children, Mike, Corey, and Teara. She raised three children as a single Mom, still earning her degree in accounting. In 1990, Janice met Darren Cooper. They married and moved to Pennsylvania for seven years. They worked in the motorcycle industry and enjoyed traveling the country. Janice loved the ocean and the beach. Her best times where she experienced the most joy, was near the water. She was also a big animal lover and enjoyed her pets. From her trained birds to beloved dogs, to her favorite kitty, she loved them all. Janice's favorite colors were lavender, purple, and pink. Janice is preceded in death by her siblings, Steven and Jeannie, as well as her son, Corey. She is survived by her husband, Darren, both of her parents, her kids, Mike and Teara, and step-daughter, Cristina Cooper. A celebration of Janice's life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hadley Hall located at the Arlington Boys & Girls Club, 18513 59th Ave NE, Arlington, WA 98223 from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janice's name to The Diabetic Association and The . There is a Go-Fund Me on Facebook through Debbie Armstrong Barrett. Monetary donations can be made to family members to help pay medical expenses.





