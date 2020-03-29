Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Marie Jacobsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 23, 1961- March 18, 2020 Janice Marie Jacobsen, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother passed away in her Marysville home early March 18, 2020. She made her grand entrance into the world as the baby of her family on March 23, 1961. She was sweet, beautiful and outgoing; she would talk to anyone about anything, making friends everywhere she went. She always had a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen to her friends and family. Janice was known for her love of animals, so much so that she even snuck a dog home in her coat as a girl. Janice was a wonderful mom who did anything for her four daughters. She mothered with a tender heart and her kisses, hugs and cuddles could heal anything. The love for her children and grandchildren was immeasurable. She was their rock and their best friend. She put up with so many antics from her kids with her amazing sense of humor and genuine laugh. She married the love of her life Robert Johns, on July 25, 2006, in her home away from home in Las Vegas. She spent as much time as she could there to see her daughter Ashley and her grandkids. Janice and Robert also spent their time enjoying cruises and trips to Disneyland to enjoy the thrill of the rides. Janice leaves behind Robert; her daughters, Melanie (Kevin), Valery, Ashley (Jesse) and Elizabeth; her grandchildren, Collin, Ryley, Trentyn, Sydney, Elijah, Brynley and a baby boy due in April; she was also a stepmom to Alina and Elle. She was met at her "great reward" by her parents, Al and Gloria; her brother, Bob; niece, Stacie; and Grandma Linn to name a few. Janice can never be replaced but will always be remembered and loved. Me Too! A celebration of her life will be held in the future.



