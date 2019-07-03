Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jannelle Marie (Whiteside) Garvin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 18, 1954 - June 18, 2019 Jannelle (Whiteside) Garvin, a life-long resident of Clearview, WA, went to meet Jesus on June 18, 2019. Born October 18, 1954 to Otis and Doris Whiteside, she was the third of six children. Jannelle was preceded in death by her parents; and beloved siblings, Dan and Marilyn Whiteside. She leaves behind her special friend, Brian; three brave children, Jennifer, Ronnelle and Daniel; and grandbabies, Madison, Teegan, Tanner, Alyssa, Megan, Curtis, Chase, Gavin, Rylee, Alliyiah, Kenya and Sasha. Though only three of which were blood, Mom loved them all and was very happy to tell people she had just become a great grandma to baby Paxton (May 22, 2019) A graduate of Snohomish High School, Class of 1972, Jannelle went into the world with her forever best friend, Maureen. Then came the kids, the pets, the horses, kids' friends and work. Jannelle stood beside her parents in running their business, Whiteside Steel. She worked hard all her life so us kids could have what we needed. Running the business on her own since 2009, Jannelle made another best friend, Chris Moore and countless others who she would hear of their plans to fabricate a new project and often lend her expertise and creativity. She was so smart. Our mom was kind of a big deal. Please come to her services. She wanted a big funeral, with spaghetti and garlic bread and friends and Bluegrass music. Service will be July 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Maltby, WA. Come share stories and pictures of our mom.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 3, 2019

