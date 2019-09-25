Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jarred D. Rome. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Jarred Daniel Rome Dec. 21, 1976 - Sept. 21, 2019 Jarred D. Rome, born December 21, 1976, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2019 near his hometown of Marysville, WA. He graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1995. He excelled in athletics, track and field and won a scholarship to Boise State University, home of his beloved blue turf. Rome went All-American six times in the Discus and Shotput at Boise State and graduated with a BS in Business Administration in 2000 and an MBA in 2003. Jarred went on to become a USA Olympian (Athens '04, London '12), four-time World Championship Team Member ('05, '07, '09, '11) and win a silver medal in the 2011 Pan Am games. As a coach and mentor, he impacted the lives of countless athletes in the sport of Track and Field. Most recently Rome was the Assistant Track and Field Coach at Boston University after his 5-year stint as the Associate Head Coach at Concordia University in Portland, OR. He coached numerous All-Time record holders, All-Americans and National Champions while also mentoring post-collegiate and Olympic hopeful athletes as the founder of Ironwood Track Club. Jarred was the director of the largest track and field camp in the nation, Iron Wood Thrower Development Camp, and was constantly helping others by giving back to the sport he truly loved. Rome was recently inducted into the Snohomish County Athletic Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Boise State Athletic Hall of Fame. Those fortunate enough to have met Jarred knew how his infectious laugh lit up every room he ever entered and will never forget his numerous 'Jarredisms." He had a fantastic memory and often brought those around him to hysterical laughter by dramatic recitals of entire scenes from his favorite movies. He loved the Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington and was a true super fan. Jarred loved adventure and traveled the world as an athlete and lover of life. From the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, to the lakes of New Hampshire, Jarred could always be found trying great food and trying new IPAs exclaiming that everything was "the best I ever had". Jarred's love for life lives on through his wife, Pamela Spuehler; mother, Jane Blackwell; father, Daniel Rome; sisters, Monica Rome and Marisa Jury; two brother-like cousins, and numerous aunts, uncles and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jarred Rome Memorial Fund which will directly fund Iron Wood Thrower Development Camp, a non-profit organization which offers scholarships to children less fortunate. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jarred-rome-memorial-fund A memorial visitation will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home in Everett, WA on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. A private burial will be held for immediate family only. A Celebration of his life will take place at a later date in the Greater Boston area. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

