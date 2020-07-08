1/1
Jason Allan "Jake" Huber
1973 - 2020
We lost a talented, beloved too-young-of-a-man, unexpectedly, and he will be greatly missed. Jason 'Jake' was a character to say the least, and a wildly, talented, guitar player (bass, electric and acoustic,) musician as well as a carpenter/builder/craftsman. Jake's sense of humor was legendary, he was voted Most Unique his senior year at Mariner HS in '92 and he had an enormous talent for drawing and creating visual works that never ceased to amaze. His daughter Jaelynn, has these same qualities as well. He was very popular and beloved, constantly wrestling with faith, truth and the deeper elements of life. Physical and mental health were persistent struggles, yet he went peacefully and is no longer in pain. We can only imagine God requesting to hear a guitar riff from him as well as a glorious reunion with his son Jakey who preceeded him. And we anticipate a grand reunion together, in heaven, full of songs, Jake-esque belly laughs, and joy. He was deeply loved. Rest easy, our brother, son, dad and friend.

A celebration of service will be August 29th in Everett, details TBD because of COVID-19. Also an account will be set up for Jake's daughter, Jaelynn. Please request any details at jeffhuber76@gmail.com.

December 18, 1973 - June 6, 2020

