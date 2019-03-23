Jason Daniel Maez Jason Maez of Mill Creek, WA, passed away March 10, 2019. He was born in Seattle to Robert and Viola Maez. He is survived by his two children, Ava and Daniel Maez. He has two brothers Robert Maez, Jr., his wife, Jill Maez and their son, Austin Maez and Dino Maez with daughter, Madison. Jason was a loving father and adored his two children. He was an electrician, a member of IBEW and worked in both Everett and Seattle, WA , area.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 23, 2019