In Loving Memory of Jason Michael Holdridge Dec. 14, 1977 - March 16, 2016 Remembering a great son, brother, husband, father, and friend! We lost Jason three years ago but his memory lives on. Much loved, much missed and always on our minds and in our hearts. Keep smiling Jason! Love from all of us: Mom, Dad, Michelle and family, Rich and family, Helen and family

In Loving Memory of Jason Michael Holdridge Dec. 14, 1977 - March 16, 2016 Remembering a great son, brother, husband, father, and friend! We lost Jason three years ago but his memory lives on. Much loved, much missed and always on our minds and in our hearts. Keep smiling Jason! Love from all of us: Mom, Dad, Michelle and family, Rich and family, Helen and family Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 16, 2019

