Jason L. Pinkey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason L. Pinkey.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jason Lee Pinkey Jason Pinkey, age 49 from Everett, WA, passed away suddenly but peacefully on July 24, 2019 from complications of a hip infection. He is survived by his mother, Judy (Scott) Tippins, step father, David Tippins; daughters, Jayden, and Laci; aunts, Darlene Thompson, Lavelle (Pinkey) Gobin, other family members and life long friend, Brandon Tuerk. Jason loved fishing and the outdoors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. His special smile will be truly missed.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.