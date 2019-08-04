Jason Lee Pinkey Jason Pinkey, age 49 from Everett, WA, passed away suddenly but peacefully on July 24, 2019 from complications of a hip infection. He is survived by his mother, Judy (Scott) Tippins, step father, David Tippins; daughters, Jayden, and Laci; aunts, Darlene Thompson, Lavelle (Pinkey) Gobin, other family members and life long friend, Brandon Tuerk. Jason loved fishing and the outdoors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. His special smile will be truly missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019