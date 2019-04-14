Jason Owen Rogers Jason Owen Rogers, a United States Air Force veteran, age 40, a much loved son, husband, father, brother and friend to many, unexpectedly passed away on April 3, 2019. Jason was born in Everett, Washington on July 24, 1978 to Richard Owen Rogers and Donna Marie Rogers (Mazar). He was raised with two sisters, Jacquelyn Franssen (Rogers) and Jill Stanley (Rogers). The family enjoyed attending Mariners games, church activities and going camping. Jason grew up an avid athlete and enjoyed participating in school sports. Jason married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Rogers (Mildenhall), January 1st, 1999. They gave life to two wonderful children, Aubrey Lynn Rogers born September 1, 2001 and Avery Jade Rogers born August 12, 2012. He loved being with his family camping at the local Thousand Trails, fishing on his boat or listening to music. Jason was a lifelong Seahawks and Mariners fan, and he enjoyed attending music festivals and riding his motorcycle with family and friends. He took enormous pride in the rebuild and completion of his '74 Chevy Nova. SSGT Jason Rogers served ten years in the United States Air Force as 2T2 Air Transportation Specialist, spending time at Kadena AF Base (Okinawa, Japan), Incirlik AF Base (Adana, Turkey) and McGuire AF (New Jersey), as well as many other locations around the world. After the passing of his father, Jason and his family moved back home to Everett to be near family. Jason graduated from American Military University with a Bachelor's in Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management. For the last ten years, Jason worked for the Boeing Everett Plant in Supply Chain and manufacturing, including a project on the Air Force Tanker Program. Jason is survived by his wife of 20 years, Elaine Rogers, and their children, Aubrey Lynn Rogers, age 17, and Avery Jade Rogers, age 6. He is also survived by his mother, Donna Mazar; his sisters, Jill Stanley (Rogers), Jacquelyn Franssen (Rogers), his brothers-in-law, Bill Stanley and Justin Franssen; three nephews, Michael Krueger, Ian Stanley, and Jacob Owen Franssen; and his uncle, William Rogers Jr. from Castle Rock, Colorado. Jason is preceded in death by his father, Richard Owen Rogers; uncle, Jon Rogers and his grandparents, William and Rhoda Rogers and Admiral Dewey and Lorene Leonard. Contributions in memory of Jason's life may be made to the local chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). www.vfw.org/foundation/foundation-donate
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2019