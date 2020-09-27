1/1
Jaylyn Castaneda
1994 - 2020
Jaylyn Marie Castaneda transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the age of 26. She leaves behind two sons, Gabriel age 9 and Jayce who is one month old. She was a resident of Lake Stevens, Wa. Jaylyn was a graduate of Everett High School and went on to earn her Associates in Technical Arts and a Certificate in Medical Assisting from Everett Community College on June 14, 2018. Jaylyn was employed by Valley Crest Adult Family Home, Family Resource Home Care and Cascade In Home Care as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Beloved Daughter of Chanel Ellis and Ernest Castaneda. Sister of JaNay K. Castaneda Papka (Cody), Jaryn D. Wilson and Javon J. Wilson. Granddaughter of Cindy Cobaugh (Joe), Janell J. Sanders, Ernest A. Castaneda and Gale Michael Armant. Loved by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, Jaylyn's Service will be webcast on Sept 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/everett-wa/jaylyn-castaneda-9353395. You may also view and sign her guestbook at the web address above. June 28, 1994 - September 6, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
