Jean C. Elliott, 74, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Arlington, WA. Jean was born in Seattle, WA on April 6, 1946 and was adored by her parents, Forrest and Solveig Aufforth. Jean attended Chief Sealth High School in West Seattle, graduating in 1964. Jean is survived by a loving, motley crew: Sons, Cameron Nelson (Angela), Travis Elliott (Beth Ann) and Danny Elliott; Grandchildren Keilan Nelson (Ashley), Kendra, Justin, Taner, and Daniel LeMay; Great grandchildren Layla Nelson, Raleigh and KJ Kinser; Sisters, Alice Church and Dorthea Albrecht; Brother Allan Aufforth and darling furbabies Paco and Torie. Those who knew Jean, can testify that she lived life to the fullest. A lifelong Seattle Seahawks, Mariners and Sonics Fan - she never missed a game, and she never forgave Howard Shultz, either! Her love of sports intensified because of her boys - Jean was always the loudest cheerleader in the stands supporting Cam, Trav, Danny and Keilan. Jean was happy-go-lucky and because of her bright personality she had many friends. She was a resident at the Vintage of Arlington where she sang in the choir and volunteered at the refreshment booth. If given the opportunity, she could talk your ear off! Jean was also a diehard Elvis admirer and avid reader of Danielle Steele. Brach's gumdrops and PepsiCo will likely see an immediate decline in sales - her sweet tooth was insatiable. Jean's adventurous spirit, ready smile, and deep laugh will be missed. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is with her parents and ex-husbands spreading joy and cheering on her family and favorite sports teams from above!

