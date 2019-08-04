Jean B. Harrell Jean Barbara (Armstrong) Harrell was called peacefully home to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jean was born on January 18, 1934 in Everett, WA. She was one of seven children by Charles and Harmiena Armstrong. She attended Everett Christian School and graduated from Everett High in 1951. Jean married her wonderful and loving husband, Bill in 1954. Jean was preceded in death by her talented and loving grandson, Sharif Abdallah in 2009. She is survived by her husband, Bill; children: Susan Harrell-van Spronsen, Don Harrell, Lisa Mills (Clay), Rebecca Harrell Abdallah; grandchildren: Brianne (Harrell) Kegley (Steve) Benjamin Mills (Kana) Jessica Abdallah Goldberg (Stephen), Jaquelyn Mills, Alexandra (Abdallah) Zahrieh (Ali), Delaney Harrell; five great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Leila, Aydin, Eugene and Ray. Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends, her passions were sewing, cooking and working in her garden. The Harrell garden was featured in 2005 on the Evergreen Garden of Merit Tour. Jean was a member of the Evergreen Arboretum; where she enjoyed volunteering. Jean held many different jobs in her life, but the one she loved the most was driving for Everett Transit, from which she retired in 1996. She loved talking with her riders and made many friends throughout her life. Services will be on August 8, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel 4504 Broadway. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Snohomish County Hospice or the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019