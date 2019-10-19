Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marie (Taro) Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 1928 - October 12, 2019 Mom slipped away peacefully with her family at her side on a serene Saturday afternoon at the age of 91 and a half. She was born in Everett, WA, the third child of Fred M. and Sally Taro. She lived her first 68 years in Lake Stevens, then moved with family to Snohomish, WA, just a few miles south of where she played as a child. She attended Glenwood Grade School and was a 1946 graduate of Lake Stevens High School. Jean had a summer job at Boeing during The War, then was a bookkeeper at Pacific Tow Boat on the Everett waterfront. In 1949, she married Emmett Anderson. He became the fire chief at Lake Stevens until his early passing in 1978. While raising their three children, Mom worked summers with them in the berry fields and part-time as secretary to the fire commissioners. She knew the area well and excelled at dispatching fire and aid calls for several decades. Mom liked growing flowers and vegetables, harvesting, canning, and sharing her creations. More than that, she loved fishing! Summer vacations were spent reeling in the big ones at Sekiu, WA. Mom enjoyed traveling and spent time in New York, with trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emmett; and by siblings, Fred W. Taro, Kathleen Hoff, and Genevieve LeaQuee. Mom is survived by her sister, Frances Harris; her children, Robert Anderson and wife, Mary-Elena Carr; Leeann Sharp and husband, Larry, who was Jean's chauffeur and chef; Rodger Anderson and wife, Bianca; and by grandchildren, Brenton Anderson, Jorgen Anderson, and Josh Whall and family. Jean is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mom never knew a stranger, enjoyed sharing stories with her many friends and neighbors, and is deeply missed by us all. A celebration of Mom's generous life will be held at a later date.



April 1928 - October 12, 2019 Mom slipped away peacefully with her family at her side on a serene Saturday afternoon at the age of 91 and a half. She was born in Everett, WA, the third child of Fred M. and Sally Taro. She lived her first 68 years in Lake Stevens, then moved with family to Snohomish, WA, just a few miles south of where she played as a child. She attended Glenwood Grade School and was a 1946 graduate of Lake Stevens High School. Jean had a summer job at Boeing during The War, then was a bookkeeper at Pacific Tow Boat on the Everett waterfront. In 1949, she married Emmett Anderson. He became the fire chief at Lake Stevens until his early passing in 1978. While raising their three children, Mom worked summers with them in the berry fields and part-time as secretary to the fire commissioners. She knew the area well and excelled at dispatching fire and aid calls for several decades. Mom liked growing flowers and vegetables, harvesting, canning, and sharing her creations. More than that, she loved fishing! Summer vacations were spent reeling in the big ones at Sekiu, WA. Mom enjoyed traveling and spent time in New York, with trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emmett; and by siblings, Fred W. Taro, Kathleen Hoff, and Genevieve LeaQuee. Mom is survived by her sister, Frances Harris; her children, Robert Anderson and wife, Mary-Elena Carr; Leeann Sharp and husband, Larry, who was Jean's chauffeur and chef; Rodger Anderson and wife, Bianca; and by grandchildren, Brenton Anderson, Jorgen Anderson, and Josh Whall and family. Jean is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mom never knew a stranger, enjoyed sharing stories with her many friends and neighbors, and is deeply missed by us all. A celebration of Mom's generous life will be held at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close