Jean Kamps Jean was born in Raymond, WA, on March 15, 1947 to Alene (Hedberg) Kamps and Richard Kamps. She lived in Raymond until she was 12 then moved to Everett, WA, where she went to Everett High School. After graduating, she went to Seattle University for two years. During this time she went to Europe with her dear friend, Sharon Green. In 1967 she transferred to the University of California, Berkeley, where she gradua ted with a degree in political science. After graduation, she hitch hiked and traveled in Europe for a year. On return from travel, she returned to Berkeley and took a job as an editor/writer for University Extension. She started hanging around with her high school pal, Bill Hughes. Jean and Bill were married and moved to Orange County, CA, where Bill went to medical school. Jean was always interested in our precious environment and while in Orange County, she researched and wrote the Orange County Water Quality Report. At the same time, she took accounting classes at Fullerton State and passed the CPA exam and was hired by Peat Marwick. Nathan Kamps-Hughes was born in Newport Beach, CA, June 14, 1980 (Almost at the stop light at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and the Pacific Coast Highway.) Jean and Bill headed north with all their stuff and a new baby in a Volkswagen Rabbit in August 1980. They ended up in Salem, OR, where Bill joined a medical practice with Art Sanders. Nicholas Kamps-Hughes was born at Salem General January 20, 1983. Jean stayed at home managing the house, two kids, a husband, a dog, four cats, and occasionally ducks and geese. She volunteered in the schools and was active in the LWV where she met her friends, Janet, Ruth, and Jane. After Nate and Nick were both in school, Jean worked for Northwest Human Services in the accounting department with her good friend Betty Hart. Jean's love, kind heart, and brilliance was responsible for two wonderful children, Nick and Nate, who were a source of joy and a sense of a job well done to her. After the kids were mostly grown, Jean retired from Northwest Human Services and volunteered at Peace Works. Quilting, fabric dyeing, and learning French were some of her hobbies. Jean wanted to live where driving was optional and public transportation was available. After a wonderful two year adventure looking for the perfect location in Portland, Bill and Jean found a spot in the John Ross Condo in Portland. A wonderful time of long walks, pubs, and love. Shortly after moving to Portland, Jean was diagnosed with cancer. The last three years were tough. Jean was brave and strong and carried and cared for her loving family throughout. She died at home October 17, 2016. Jean lives on in the hearts of her friends and family and will guide and inspire for generations to come. Jean leaves Bill, her pal of 55 years and husband of 45 years; two wonderful sons, Nick and Nate, grand-daughter, Matilda; her nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own kids: Paul, Nora, Kathy, Rick, Barb, Linda, Randy, and Rick; many friends: Sharon, Janet, Jane, Ruth, Karen, Betty and so many others. Some interesting things about Jean. National Merit Scholarship finalist Betty Crocker Homemaker winner. This and being a Merit Scholar speaks to Jean's overall brilliance and skill managing our lives! Feminist She loved to travel and plan trips. She hitchhiked in Europe for a year. She loved walking with friends. One of her favorite days was in December writing checks to the many organizations she supported. Writer and editor Bob Dylan Jean was a brilliant visual artist winning many prizes with her photography. Jean enjoyed scarves and socks. The great painter Rosenquist was a relative. Jean loved Christmas Quilter Musician Jean was generous and loving to all. Kind, self confident, a problem solver. There will be a celebration of Jean's life March 30, 2019 2pm, at the Salem Unitarian Church, 5090 Center St NE, Salem OR. Bill Hughes 503.580.8711



