Jean "Kay" Myers, 80, of Edmonds, WA, passed away peacefully September 19, 2019. Kay was born March 19, 1939 in Glasgow, Scotland to James and Jane Craig. She emigrated in 1957 to Edmonds with her parents and younger siblings and was happily married to her husband, Lyle Patrick Myers on August 1, 1961 until his passing on December 1, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents and younger brother Jim. She is survived by her children, Linda, Richard (Tresa) and Paul (Stacie); her grandchildren, Dina, Lauren, Aaron, Chelcie, Derik and Elise; her sister, Susan Durr (Gary); and many loving nieces and nephews. Kay retired as a bank manager from City Bank and she was a lifelong avid reader who also loved to knit and root for the Seattle Mariners; however, her family was her ultimate joy. Kay is greatly missed by all who loved her. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 5:00pm at the Edmonds Lutheran Church with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Friends of the Edmonds Library.



