Jean Tiland passed away peacefully October 14, 2019, at home in Elma, WA. She was born in Everett, WA in 1937, and graduated from Everett High School in 1955. She loved her garden, neighbors, and reading. She was a member of The Friends of The Library, and Good Sam Travel Club. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Henry Tiland; daughter, Jancene Lunn; son, Jeromy Howard Tiland; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and brother, Robert LeRoy Andersson. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Hall, 20722 67th Ave. NE, Arlington, WA 98223. To share memories, please visit: www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 3, 2019