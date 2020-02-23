Jean Walch, 81, passed away on February 5, 2020 in Everett, WA. Jean was born in Anacortes, WA, the daughter of Dorsey and Marguerite Marchant. Jean was in AHS class of 1957. Jean married Clifford Walch on March 5, 1955 in Anacortes, where they made their first home. They retired to Sedro-Woolley, WA, in 1989 where Jean remained until 2011 when she moved to Snohomish, WA, to be near Rose and family. A devoted wife and mother, Jean loved to dance and laugh. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, needle work, gardening and being with her family, especially grand children. Jean is survived by her children, Mark (Linda) Walch, Diamond, MO; Clifford (LeeAnn) Walch, Friday Harbor, WA; and Rose (Tim) Fowler of Snohomish; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and sister, Darlene (Bill) Symonds, Lake Stevens. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Cliff. Many thanks to staff of A&E Homecare for their tender care of mom in her last years. Jean's life will be celebrated at First Presbyterian Church of Snohomish on March 22, 2020 at 2:00. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pilchuck Audubon Society, 1429 Ave D, PMB 198, Snohomish, WA 98290, or your . Share memories of Jean and sign the online guest register at: www.lemleychapel.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020