Jean "Jeanie" Marie Wikene (Cyr), age 66, passed away peacefully at Swedish Hospital Edmonds on October 25, 2020 after several days in an encephalopathy coma. She was born July 27, 1954 in Everett, Washington to Albert and Betty Cyr... the fifth of six children. She married her love, Brian John Wikene Sr., on October 20, 1973. They had just celebrated 47 years of marriage. Jeanie loved to sing and was a member of the group New Birth Singers in the 1970s. She sang at weddings and other special events/services. She was an avid reader, enjoying romance novels and Christian inspirational books. She loved western movies and TV shows. Her greatest passion, aside from Jesus, was her family. Jeanie is preceded in death by both her parents, her sisters Nancy and Carol, her brother Bob, her grandson Nathaniel, 2 nieces and a nephew. Jeanie is survived by two siblings: Mary and John, her husband: Brian Sr., her four children: Brian Jr. (Heather), Laura Hernandez (Marcus), Valerie Ruiz (Mike), Wesley (Bethani), 11 grandchildren, and many more who called her "Mom", "Auntie", or "Friend". Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2pm at The Pursuit NW: 265 Pine Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 98290. Flowers may be sent to the Wikene home or in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to TAPS, a charity that helps survivors of fallen service members... taps.org

