Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette C. Klasse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Carol Klasse Jeanette Carol Klasse passed away on February 18, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children. Jeanette struggled with various health issues which finally took her life. She was 81. Jeanette was born on September 25, 1938 in Leonard, MN. She married Gene K. Klasse on February 2, 1957, they recently celebrated their 63rd Anniversary. Jeanette and Gene moved to Lake Stevens, WA in 1960, there they raised their six children. Jeanette was a beloved member of the community. She stood out among her friends for her open generosity. All were welcome to her home and a ready meal was prepared in an instant. A true gift of hospitality. If she could feed you, you were giving her a blessing. Her loving nature reached out to many and treated them like family. All were welcome to any event she hosted. Her homemade rolls were renown, each time making enough to pass out to everyone. Jeanette is survived by her loving husband, Gene K. Klasse, their six children: daughter, Vicki Machovsky and husband, Terry Machovsky of Snohomish, WA; son, Ken Klasse of Granite Falls, WA; son, Dean Klasse of Granite Falls; son, Jeff Klasse and wife, Angela Klasse of Arlington, WA; son, Jim Klasse and his wife, Shelley Klasse of Stanwood; daughter, Carolyn Beecher of Lake Stevens; her 17 grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren with four more on the way in 2020. Her legacy will live on. Services will be held at Bauer Funeral Chapel, Saturday, March 7, 2020 viewing from 9 – 11:00 am, service at 12:00 pm, burial at 1:30 and celebration of life at Klasse home proceeding. All whom loved and knew Jeanette are welcome.



Jeanette Carol Klasse Jeanette Carol Klasse passed away on February 18, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children. Jeanette struggled with various health issues which finally took her life. She was 81. Jeanette was born on September 25, 1938 in Leonard, MN. She married Gene K. Klasse on February 2, 1957, they recently celebrated their 63rd Anniversary. Jeanette and Gene moved to Lake Stevens, WA in 1960, there they raised their six children. Jeanette was a beloved member of the community. She stood out among her friends for her open generosity. All were welcome to her home and a ready meal was prepared in an instant. A true gift of hospitality. If she could feed you, you were giving her a blessing. Her loving nature reached out to many and treated them like family. All were welcome to any event she hosted. Her homemade rolls were renown, each time making enough to pass out to everyone. Jeanette is survived by her loving husband, Gene K. Klasse, their six children: daughter, Vicki Machovsky and husband, Terry Machovsky of Snohomish, WA; son, Ken Klasse of Granite Falls, WA; son, Dean Klasse of Granite Falls; son, Jeff Klasse and wife, Angela Klasse of Arlington, WA; son, Jim Klasse and his wife, Shelley Klasse of Stanwood; daughter, Carolyn Beecher of Lake Stevens; her 17 grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren with four more on the way in 2020. Her legacy will live on. Services will be held at Bauer Funeral Chapel, Saturday, March 7, 2020 viewing from 9 – 11:00 am, service at 12:00 pm, burial at 1:30 and celebration of life at Klasse home proceeding. All whom loved and knew Jeanette are welcome. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close