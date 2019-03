Obituary

In Loving Memory Jeanette Smith October 2, 1919 - March 24, 2012 It has been seven years now. I miss seeing you, I miss our talks, I could talk to you about anything. You were always there for me. You were a great mom. I miss you today, tomorrow, always. Love, Debra

In Loving Memory Jeanette Smith October 2, 1919 - March 24, 2012 It has been seven years now. I miss seeing you, I miss our talks, I could talk to you about anything. You were always there for me. You were a great mom. I miss you today, tomorrow, always. Love, Debra Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019

