Jeanne Marie Bolstad Jan. 13, 1952 - Dec. 28, 2019 Jeanne Marie Bolstad passed away on December 28, 2019 in Everett, WA after a brief illness. She was born January 13, 1952 to Louie and Myrtle Van Landeghen of Everett, WA. She was a 1970 graduate of Cascade High School. Jeanne retired in September 2015 from the Edmonds School District where she worked for 25 years as a paraeducator in learning support at Oak Heights Elementary School in Lynnwood, WA. Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband, Keith; her son, David, for whom she was immensely proud; and her beloved granddaughter, Evelyn, who she thought the world of. She is also survived by her brother, Ray Van Landeghen; and many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Myrtle Van Landeghen; and her brother, Gary Van Landeghen. There will be a celebration of Jeanne's life for family and friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Homewood Suites in Lynnwood, WA. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the in Jeanne's name.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 16, 2020