Jeanne Harstad Ohm sadly lost her five year battle with myelodysplasia on August 19, 2020, at her home of 73 years with her loving family by her side. She was born September 21, 1946 to Chris and Helen Harstad in Arlington Washington where she grew up and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1965.Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Bryce Ohm Sr and two children Sandy Ohm (Roger Woods) of Tacoma WA and Bryce Ohm Jr of Everett WA. Along with her children, she leaves behind the family she so loved including a very special grand daughter Amanda Ohm, her loving brother Claire and wife Carlene Harstad, special sister Carolyn and husband Gary Ohm, nieces and nephews Becki and Dave Toop, Denise and Tom Olson, Connie and William O'Hop, grandnieces Demri (Gareth) Henderson, Danika Toop, grandnephews Dean Mitchell and Andrew O'Hop and many more extended family members and friends.Jeanne loved her family so much and truly enjoyed holidays especially hosting Christmas Eve parties, she made it to every one of our games as we grew up and always cheered us on. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family. We will miss you always and love you forever mom.Our family is so thankful for the loving care and support provided by the very special staff at Skagit Cancer Care who took such wonderful care of our mom.Jeanne will be laid to rest at a private family graveside service on Friday, August 28th at Arlington Municipal Cemetery. September 21, 1946 - August 19, 2020