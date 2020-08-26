1/1
Jeanne Harstad Ohm
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Harstad Ohm sadly lost her five year battle with myelodysplasia on August 19, 2020, at her home of 73 years with her loving family by her side. She was born September 21, 1946 to Chris and Helen Harstad in Arlington Washington where she grew up and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1965.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Bryce Ohm Sr and two children Sandy Ohm (Roger Woods) of Tacoma WA and Bryce Ohm Jr of Everett WA. Along with her children, she leaves behind the family she so loved including a very special grand daughter Amanda Ohm, her loving brother Claire and wife Carlene Harstad, special sister Carolyn and husband Gary Ohm, nieces and nephews Becki and Dave Toop, Denise and Tom Olson, Connie and William O'Hop, grandnieces Demri (Gareth) Henderson, Danika Toop, grandnephews Dean Mitchell and Andrew O'Hop and many more extended family members and friends.

Jeanne loved her family so much and truly enjoyed holidays especially hosting Christmas Eve parties, she made it to every one of our games as we grew up and always cheered us on. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family. We will miss you always and love you forever mom.

Our family is so thankful for the loving care and support provided by the very special staff at Skagit Cancer Care who took such wonderful care of our mom.

Jeanne will be laid to rest at a private family graveside service on Friday, August 28th at Arlington Municipal Cemetery. September 21, 1946 - August 19, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA 98223-1323
3604352509
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved