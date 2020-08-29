Jeanne Thompson, loving mother of 5. She was born 10/24/34 and passed away peacefully on 8/26/20. She grew up in Lake Stevens, WA and spent the rest of her life in the Everett/Marysville area. She was loved by so many, especially her 4 surviving children, Rick, Leslie, Jodi and Jeri, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Now you'll be with Kim, please give her a kiss from us. There will be such an empty space in our lives without you but we know you are now at peace.

