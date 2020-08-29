1/
Jeanne Thompson
1934 - 2020
Jeanne Thompson, loving mother of 5. She was born 10/24/34 and passed away peacefully on 8/26/20. She grew up in Lake Stevens, WA and spent the rest of her life in the Everett/Marysville area. She was loved by so many, especially her 4 surviving children, Rick, Leslie, Jodi and Jeri, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.  Now you'll be with Kim, please give her a kiss from us. There will be such an empty space in our lives without you but we know you are now at peace.

October 24, 1934 - August 26, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
