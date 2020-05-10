March 29, 1931 - April 27, 2020 Jeannette Arlene Nelson of Marysville passed from this life on April 27, 2020. Jeannette was born in Everett, Washington on March 29, 1931 to Freda and Wallace Sheahan. She was a 1949 graduate of Everett High School where she majored in business classes, continuing that education at Everett Community College. In 1953, Jeannette married Harold F. Nelson, a young man from Minnesota who was then serving in the United States Air Force, stationed at Paine Field. Jeannette spent the first 20 years of her working life in the field of accounting. She was employed by Simpson Lee Paper Company for 17 years and was the Western Regional General Accountant and Exempt Payroll Manager for the company when it closed its Everett mill in 1972. At closure, the corporate office transferred her to the parent company, Simpson Timber Company, in Seattle. Later, she and her husband moved to Riverton, Wyoming where they lived for six years. In Wyoming, Jeannette changed her field of work and became a legal assistant and office administrator for Attorney John Hursh. During those years, she had the interesting experience of working with famed Wyoming Attorney Gerry Spence on several trials. Upon returning to the Everett area in 1981, she was employed by the Williams, Novack & Hansen law firm as a legal assistant to Attorney Edward D. Hansen. Jeannette continued working with Ed Hansen as his assistant and office administrator for his subsequent law firm and his other businesses for 16 years. She retired at age 66 from her position as executive assistant to Everett Mayor Hansen. At retirement, she and her husband moved to their second home in Riverton, Wyoming where they spent twelve years before returning to Washington in 2009. During those years, they did a lot of traveling and visited family often. The greatest joy of her life was her family and she was never happier than when they were all gathered together. In her spare time, she researched the genealogy of her family and also that of her husband, compiling a large family history to pass on to her children. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, sewing and the hobby of ceramics. Jeannette was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178 of Marysville, Washington; a charter member of the American Society of Women Accountants in Everett, Washington serving on the Board of Directors for two years; served on the Board of Directors of the Lake Stevens Community Food Bank Association for three years; was a member of the Soroptimist Club in Riverton, Wyoming, serving on their Board of Directors for two years; held membership in the National Executive Secretaries Association; and for many years she was an active member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church at Lake Stevens, Washington. Jeannette is survived by her husband, Harold; two sons, Steven of Marysville, Washington and James (Patricia) of Riverton, Wyoming; five grandsons, Aaron (Wendy), Shane (Amy), Todd, Kelly, and Zachary; two granddaughters, Melissa (Jared) and Amanda (Bart); 13 great grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Cook (Beverly) of Marysville, Washington; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Beverly. Jeannette was laid to rest in the Arlington, Washington Cemetery.