Jeannette Jean Williams (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Sept. 14, 1949 - August 11, 2019 Jeannette Jean Williams, 69, of Tulalip, WA, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2019. Jeannette was born September 14, 1949 in Yakima, WA, to Leo and LeValla Charles. As a young girl, she was always smiling and loved helping in any way she could, especially cooking. She met the love of her life, Henry, got married and shortly after moved to British Columbia, where she became a stepmother to his daughters. After Henry passed away in 1994, she moved back to Tulalip to care for her mother and be closer to her family. Jeannette was well known for her gift of crocheting and her love of playing bingo. Her favorite past time was just being around family, especially watching her Mariners and Seahawks games. Jeannette is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Williams; her parents, Leo and LeValla Charles; brothers, Leo and Joseph; sister, LeValla Charles; grandparents, George and Madeline Johnny and Nora and Pete Dillon; stepdaughter, Lita; and numerous cousins and friends. Jeannette is survived by her sisters, Rose Charles, Virginia Charles, Madeline Adams; brother, George Charles; special nephews, William Burchett Jr. (Katherine), Joseph Charles; special niece, Rosemary Valencia (Roberto); very close great-nephew, Desmond; and very close great-nieces, Faith, Arielle, and Priscilla; close cousins, Mildred, Vivian and Bobby; and numerous friends and family. Visitation will be held at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home on August 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. God gave us such a kind, loving, gentle, sweet, caring and patient lady, we were blessed to have her in our lives. If we can take something from her life to celebrate it, let it be these characteristics.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
