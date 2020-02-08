Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Fredrick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffery Garrett Fredrick (Gary) July 6, 1943 - January 28, 2020 Jeffery Garrett Fredrick, 76, of Everett WA, died on January 28, 2020, at Providence Medical Center, after a brief illness. Born in Homestead, FL, he was the son of the late David J. and Mozelle Garrett Fredrick. Gary enjoyed a long and adventurous career with NGS/NOAA as a surveyor, geodetic technician, and field supervisor. He retired from the Federal Government in 1999. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother, Brian. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Joanne; his sister, Kathryn (Mike) and brother, Mark (Linda) of Homestead, FL; and his son, Scott; and granddaughter, Kaya of Chesapeake VA; who were the joys of his life. Private interment will be at a later date, and no memorial service is currently planned. To Gary's many friends and professional colleagues, please hold this thought in your hearts - he is now "sailing free … with the wind more than six points from dead ahead."





Jeffery Garrett Fredrick (Gary) July 6, 1943 - January 28, 2020 Jeffery Garrett Fredrick, 76, of Everett WA, died on January 28, 2020, at Providence Medical Center, after a brief illness. Born in Homestead, FL, he was the son of the late David J. and Mozelle Garrett Fredrick. Gary enjoyed a long and adventurous career with NGS/NOAA as a surveyor, geodetic technician, and field supervisor. He retired from the Federal Government in 1999. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother, Brian. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Joanne; his sister, Kathryn (Mike) and brother, Mark (Linda) of Homestead, FL; and his son, Scott; and granddaughter, Kaya of Chesapeake VA; who were the joys of his life. Private interment will be at a later date, and no memorial service is currently planned. To Gary's many friends and professional colleagues, please hold this thought in your hearts - he is now "sailing free … with the wind more than six points from dead ahead." Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 8, 2020

